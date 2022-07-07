Brill appointment at Dunaskin Doon

The hugely experienced Ralph Brill becomes Resident Conductor at Dunaskin Doon Band.

Dunaskin Doon Band has announced the appointment of Ralph Brill as their new Resident Conductor.

A spokesperson stated: "He will work closely with Musical Director Paul Drury to take the band forward and further develop our collective techniques and skills."

Hugely experienced

Since 2021, the hugely experienced musician has been the Bandmaster of The Highland Army Reserve Band, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, overseeing the leadership and administration of various chamber groups as part of the provision of musical support to the Armed Forces and wider civilian community.

He was Band Sergeant Major at the Band of the Scots Guards and at the Royal Military School of Music, Kneller Hall.

His civilian banding career of over 30 years is equally impressive.

The University of Salford Master of Arts (Music) was principal cornet at Redbridge Band during their extended period of success between 2000-2010, and has enjoyed roles with the likes of GUS, Grimethorpe Colliery and Frank Renton's 'Brass Machine'.

He was Resident Conductor of the Clacton Cooperative Band and has been a Visiting Professor at the University of West London.

We are extremely excited about working with Ralph going forward and believe that his ethos and leadership style will be a perfect fit with Paul Dunaskin Doon

Advertisement

Perfect fit

The band spokesperson added: "We are extremely excited about working with Ralph going forward and believe that his ethos and leadership style will be a perfect fit with Paul."