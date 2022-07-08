Bands set for world title challenges in Kerkrade

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
The World Music Contest festival is currently taking place in Kerkrade with its brass band competitions due to kick off this weekend.
The Championship Division set-work discipline takes place at the Roda Hall this afternoon (Friday 8th July at 5.35pm local time).
The defending champion Brass Band Willebroek is drawn against Brass Band Schoonhoven, Black Dyke, James Madison University Brass Band, Hauts-de-France and Valaisia Brass Band perform Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music'.
They return on Saturday to perform their own-choice 40 minute programmes that must include a major work and soloist to decide who will be crowned Champions of the World.
Other divisions
It's not only the elite level bands looking to be crowned World Champion either, with titles to be won in the First, Second and Third Divisions.
The Gala Concert featuring Black Dyke and Brass Band Willebroek is on Sunday evening at 8.30pm (local time).
We are joined by Jappie Dijkstra — part of the WMC organisers to tell us more about the event which has taken place in Kerkrade since 1949.
The competitions are being broadcast through IBB Media.
Competing Bands:
Championship Division:
Roda Hall
Friday 8th July & Saturday 9th July
Set-work: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)
5.35pm and 1.55pm (local times)
Brass Band Willebroek (defending champion)
Brass Band Schoonhoven
Black Dyke Band
James Madison University Brass Band
Hauts-de-France
Valaisia Brass Band
Saturday 9th July:
Third Division:
Kerkrade Theatre
Set-work: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)
10.00am (local time)
United Brass
Brass Band Hombeek
Brass Band Aukstyn
Sunday 10th July:
Second Division:
Kerkrade Theatre
Set-work: Entertainments (Gilbert Vinter)
10.00am (local time)
Brass Band Panta Rhei
Brass Band Schoonhoven B
Gereformeerde Brass Band Groningen
Brass Band Gloria Dei
Martini Brass Band
Brass Band Excelsior Ferwert
Lewis Merthyr Band
Sunday 10th July:
First Division:
Roda Hall
Set-work: Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke)
11.00am (local time)
Mercator Brass Band
Brass Band Pro Rege Heerenveen
United Harriet Colliery Band
Ensemble de Cuivres Ambitus
Flixton Band
Brass Band Merum
Brass Band Bacchus
Regent Brass