Bands set for world title challenges in Kerkrade

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Jappie Dijkstra about the competitions taking place at the World Music Contest festival in Kerkrade this weekend.

The World Music Contest festival is currently taking place in Kerkrade with its brass band competitions due to kick off this weekend.

The Championship Division set-work discipline takes place at the Roda Hall this afternoon (Friday 8th July at 5.35pm local time).

The defending champion Brass Band Willebroek is drawn against Brass Band Schoonhoven, Black Dyke, James Madison University Brass Band, Hauts-de-France and Valaisia Brass Band perform Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music'.

They return on Saturday to perform their own-choice 40 minute programmes that must include a major work and soloist to decide who will be crowned Champions of the World.

Other divisions

It's not only the elite level bands looking to be crowned World Champion either, with titles to be won in the First, Second and Third Divisions.

The Gala Concert featuring Black Dyke and Brass Band Willebroek is on Sunday evening at 8.30pm (local time).

We are joined by Jappie Dijkstra — part of the WMC organisers to tell us more about the event which has taken place in Kerkrade since 1949.

The competitions are being broadcast through IBB Media.

Competing Bands:

Championship Division:

Roda Hall

Friday 8th July & Saturday 9th July

Set-work: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

5.35pm and 1.55pm (local times)

Brass Band Willebroek (defending champion)

Brass Band Schoonhoven

Black Dyke Band

James Madison University Brass Band

Hauts-de-France

Valaisia Brass Band





Saturday 9th July:

Third Division:

Kerkrade Theatre

Set-work: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

10.00am (local time)

United Brass

Brass Band Hombeek

Brass Band Aukstyn





Sunday 10th July:

Second Division:

Kerkrade Theatre

Set-work: Entertainments (Gilbert Vinter)

10.00am (local time)

Brass Band Panta Rhei

Brass Band Schoonhoven B

Gereformeerde Brass Band Groningen

Brass Band Gloria Dei

Martini Brass Band

Brass Band Excelsior Ferwert

Lewis Merthyr Band





Sunday 10th July:

First Division:

Roda Hall

Set-work: Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke)

11.00am (local time)

Mercator Brass Band

Brass Band Pro Rege Heerenveen

United Harriet Colliery Band

Ensemble de Cuivres Ambitus

Flixton Band

Brass Band Merum

Brass Band Bacchus

Regent Brass