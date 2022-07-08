                 

Balkans, Baja and brass bands to get footfall tapping in Barnsley

Black Dyke, WFEL Fairey and Grimethorpe Colliery will add to the exotic sound mix in Barnsley next weekend.

  There will be plenty of exotic brass banding sounds in Barnsley

Friday, 08 July 2022

        

Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery and WFEL Fairey Band will be in entertainment mode in Barnsley on Saturday 16th July as part of the town's 'Big Weekend'.

The trio will provide a 'Brass Festival' contribution to series of attractions that include top road cycling action, Pride celebrations, the Mayor's Day and other free family-friend events taking place throughout the weekend in the town centre.

Brass band trio

Black Dyke will perform in The Glass Works Square at 11.30am on Saturday morning, followed by WFEL Fairey in 'Acid Brass' mode at 1.30pm and local favourites Grimethorpe at 3.30pm.

The Glass Works is Barnsley's newest public space, packed with retail, leisure, and the trendiest names in food and drink.

It is helping drive footfall and is one of the reasons Barnsley is now named in the top 10 towns and cities for footfall and spend in the UK by the Centre for Cities thinktank.

The transformational regeneration project has won several awards, including an accolade at The Planning Awards that praised how it had helped revitalise the local economy.

Exotic sounds

In addition to the brass bands there will be the exotic Balkan sounds of 'The Baghdaddies' and carnival grooves from Bombay Baja — Europe's leading Indian brass band.

Barnsley Metropolitan Band, young ensembles from Barnsley Music Hub, Flap Cap Brass, and more mature players from the U3A Old Blowers will also perform.

In fact, the entire town centre will be alive with the sound of brass, with performances also taking place in Cheapside near the Alhambra and in Barnsley Pals Memorial Square near the Town Hall.

More information

For the full line up and for more information about Barnsley's Big Weekend programme visit: https://www.barnsley.gov.uk/services/events/barnsleys-big-weekend/

        

Bombay

