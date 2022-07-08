                 

Wardle to provide Summer treats

The talented young musicians based at Wardle Academy will be providing some wonderful entertainment this evening.

Wardle
  Wardle Academy flew the flag at the recent European Championships

Friday, 08 July 2022

        

There is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some great Summer music making at Wardle Academy this evening.

All the young musicians who are part of the Academy's commitment to brass band music making will be featured — including the European Development Section and Youth Brass in Concert Champion, Wardle Academy Youth Band, under the direction of their inspirational conductor Lee Rigg.

Time and place

Doors open at Wardle Academy on Birch Road, Rochdale, Greater Manchester (OL12 9RD) at 6.30pm, with the concert starting at 7.00pm. It should all be rounded off by 9.30pm.

Tickets are just £5.00.

        

