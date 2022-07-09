                 

Getzen make Custom delivery

A new batch of critically acclaimed 4147IB Custom Reserve Tenor Trombones are ready to find new homes.

  The Getzen 4147IB is played by a host of world class artists

Getzen Ireland Ltd has announced that a new batch of the much sought after 4147IB Custom Reserve Tenor Trombones will soon be with them in store from the USA and ready for their new owners to pick up.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are proud to promote the very best in USA made brass instruments and these are certainly that and more.

The Getzen 4147IB is played by and endorsed by world class artists such as Ian Bousfield, Isobel Daws, Peter Moore and Matt Gee.

Demand

The spokesperson added: "As you can imagine, demand for these instruments is such that you will have to be quick to get your hands on one. Get in touch and we can make sure you are one of the lucky ones."

For more information contact: www.getzenireland.com

        

