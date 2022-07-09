                 

News

Fantastico Fontana signs for Cory...

The superstar trombonist Lito Fontana will be playing with the world's number 1 ranked band this weekend as he continues to keep a busy performance schedule.

Lito
  The remarkable Lito Fontana will join Cory for the performance in Innsbruck

Saturday, 09 July 2022

        

Trombone star Lito Fontana has maintained a busy schedule on his return to post Covid-19 performance action — including linking up this weekend with the world's number 1 band, Cory.

It take place at the famous Imperial Hofburg Palace in Innsbruck where the band will give an evening performance in the wonderful open air courtyard under the baton of Philip Harper.

Lito will earlier conduct his student trombone ensemble 'Connected Blech' before sitting in with Cory for a programme which will include everything from their Brass in Concert winning 'Treasure Island' to their recent European Championship own-choice selection of 'No Mans's Land' by Thierry Deleruyelle.

Fantastico

"It's fantastico!,"Lito told 4BR. "What a wonderful opportunity this is to play with such a great band and at such a great venue. I'm really looking forward to it!"

The performance marks the start of a very busy schedule for the Argentinian who was recently given the honour of being nominated as President of the Musical Institut Antonio Vivaldi in his Italian home town of San Bendetto del Tronto.

"That is a great honour and I want to use it to raise the quality of the institute and inspire young people to make music,"he said.

Key part

That has always been a key part of his musical make-up and later this month he will lead a teaching class at the prestigious International Italian Brass Week in Florence.

There he will be the featured soloist with a string orchestra and will conduct the new Florence Brass Band made up of students as well as a few familiar faces in Bastian Baumet, Zoltan Kiss, Oystein Bastvick and Jens Lindemann.

In August he then heads to Spain for a trombone masterclass series near Valencia as well a lead their emerging brass band, whilst he then heads back to Italy for a series of recitals alongside the renowned pianist Fausto Quintaba.

The Autumn is rounded off by a masterclass in BlÃ¤serurlaub Bad Goisern near Salzburg and his appearance as a soloist with symphony orchestra at the Sauerland Festival in October with Pacho Flores.

Making music

"It's going to be so busy — but that's what I like,"he added. "To play with Cory is a great honour, but to also perform again and give masterclasses around Europe excites me so much. I love meeting new people and enjoying making music together."

Lito's year rounds off at present with a return to Brass Band Oberösterreich for their special 20th anniversary concert in October, as well as a concert appearance in Ascoli Piceno in the beautiful theatre Ventidio Basso, the host venue for the first Italian Brass Band Championships.

        

