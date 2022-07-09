New contest set for Darley Dale

The North East Midlands Brass Band Association will host a new contest later this year.

The event will take place on Sunday 6th November at the Whitworth Centre in Darley Dale, Derbyshire. It will be open to all bands to perform an own-choice test piece. There will be an additional section for un-registered bands to present a 15-minute programme.

The event will be adjudicated by the experienced John Roberts. The closing date for entries is 6th October.

Further information:

For further information, please contact the Administration Manager, Robert Stansfield via dr.robert.stansfield@outlook.com