Foden's guide proves to be worldwide success

Foden's 'Welcome to the Bandroom' free access project has been a great hit.

Fodens
  The guide has proved to be a great success.

Saturday, 09 July 2022

        

The recent release of Foden's 'Welcome to the Bandroom' free access project funded through Arts Council England and designed to create a fun guide to the brass band that can be used by youth educators around the world, has gained a great response.

Commissioned work

It featured a specially commissioned work by composer Lucy Pankhurst with narration from broadcaster and educator Tom Redmond and gave an overview of the sections within a band as well as the different types of musical genres they can perform.

It was added to by two shorter 3-minute 'quick guide' videos to the instruments and a 'play-along' video that can be used in conjunction with downloadable parts.

Important

Speaking about the success of the project, Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We would like to thank all those who have sent messages of congratulations about this important educational resource.

Ian Raisbeck's idea of a young person's guide to the brass band has been a huge hit aided by Lucy Pankhurst's super music and the great narration of Tom Redmond.

He added: "Since its release the resources have been shared across the world with a number of Music Hubs subsequently forwarding it to their schools and teachers.

To increase the project outreach, we are grateful to Sean Chandler who has now added subtitles to the main video for those who require it."

To increase the project outreach, we are grateful to Sean Chandler who has now added subtitles to the main video for those who require it

To enjoy:

The resources as well as the subtitled video can be accessed via: www.fodensband.co.uk/youth-band/welcome-to-the-bandroom/

        

