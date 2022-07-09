Bolsover keeps doors open for Third and Fourth entries

The Bolsover Festival of Brass contest organisers are encouraging Third and Fourth Section bands to enter this year's event which takes place on the weekend of Saturday/Sunday 1st & 2nd October at the Shirebrook Academy, in Shirebrook Derbyshire (NG20 8QF).
Such has been the demand that there is a waiting list only for the Championship, First and Second Sections, but as a spokesperson told 4BR, they are hoping that Third and Fourth Section bands will also take the opportunity to perform to a worldwide audience on its live- broadcast.
Fantastic opportunity
They said: "There are places still available for the Third and Fourth Section entertainment programme contests on Saturday 1st October and the competition offers a fantastic opportunity to be enjoyed around the world.
There is a generous prize funds, relaxed rules and a great atmosphere, so please come along, we would love to see you."
Register and details:
For bands in these sections who wish to register to compete, please go to: https://bolsoverfestivals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Bolsover-Brass-Contest-Entry-Form-2022.pdf
For further details on the event weekend, please go to: https://bolsoverfestivals.com/