New duo at Dobcross

Two new signings boost the ranks at Dobcross Silver as they look towards their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

Dobcross Silver has announced that it continues to fill its ranks with the news of the arrival of two new signings.

Jenny Russell comes in on second cornet from Blackley Band, whilst Neil Barthel strengthens the Eb tuba section from Uppermill.

Two great signings

MD, Jason M Smith told 4BR: "These are two great signings as we start our preparations for the National Finals in Cheltenham in September.

They are hugely committed to what we want to achieve, and we warmly welcome them and any other players who want to join an ambitious, friendly band."