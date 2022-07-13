                 

*
banner

News

New duo at Dobcross

Two new signings boost the ranks at Dobcross Silver as they look towards their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

Dobcross
  The band welcomes the two new signings

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

        

Dobcross Silver has announced that it continues to fill its ranks with the news of the arrival of two new signings.

Jenny Russell comes in on second cornet from Blackley Band, whilst Neil Barthel strengthens the Eb tuba section from Uppermill.

Two great signings

MD, Jason M Smith told 4BR: "These are two great signings as we start our preparations for the National Finals in Cheltenham in September.

They are hugely committed to what we want to achieve, and we warmly welcome them and any other players who want to join an ambitious, friendly band."

        

TAGS: Dobcross Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBSS

Conducting opportunities on BBSS Course

July 13 • The Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate will offer a fantastic opportunity to broaden your conducting skills with an extra swagger...

Grimethorpe

It's Adventure time for Grimethorpe

July 13 • A new education initiative aimed at inspiring young players has been launched by Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Inclusive

National Open Youth Orchestra to launch in Cardiff

July 13 • An inclusive orchestra with a pioneering outlook has been launched in Wales

Dobcross

New duo at Dobcross

July 13 • Two new signings boost the ranks at Dobcross Silver as they look towards their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Metropole Cultural & Conference Centre, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Barnsley Brass

July 12 • We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Crofton Silver Band

July 11 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Watford Band

July 10 • Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top