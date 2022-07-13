National Open Youth Orchestra to launch in Cardiff

An inclusive orchestra with a pioneering outlook has been launched in Wales

A pioneering inclusive ensemble bringing together talented young disabled and non-disabled musicians has been launched in Wales.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD), BBC National Orchestra of Wales (BBCNOW) and the National Open Youth Orchestra (NOYO) have announced the launch of the Cardiff NOYO Centre, a major partnership offering a remarkable opportunity for talented young disabled musicians in the region.

It aims to reduce musical exclusion and in turn develop the skills of talented young disabled musicians by increasing support.

World first

As the world's first disabled-led national youth ensemble open to both young disabled and non-disabled musicians, NOYO hopes to lay the foundations for a more diverse orchestral sector.

NOYO musicians play a wide range of acoustic and electronic instruments, such as the LinnStrument, Seaboard RISE and Clarion, an instrument that can be played with any movement of the body, including the eyes.

Inspire

Speaking about the initiative, Kevin Price, Deputy Director of Music at RWCMD said: "I felt privileged to be at the National Open Youth Orchestra's first ever concert in Milton Court this year.

The musicality, sincerity and expressive power bowled me over. It's a fantastic opportunity for young musicians in Wales to be part of, showing how diversity can inspire exciting new musical possibilities.

He added: "The partnership aims to address the systemic barriers that so many young disabled people face and to offer the same musical opportunities available to their non-disabled peers through instrumental tuition and ensemble training."





Passionate

Potential performers are certainly excited too, with harpist Holli Pandit stating: "There aren't other youth orchestras who are as passionate about showing disabled people can play on the same stages as non-disabled people.

We believe that it's best if musicians can integrate together, and then we can come up with fresh new ideas and be more creative."

The Cardiff NOYO Centre will start running rehearsals from September 2023, with a call out for 11-25 year-old disabled and non-disabled musicians to apply to audition from 1st March 2023.

Heart of the city

Beatrice Carey, Education & Community producer for BBC NOW added: "As the UK's first Music City, music is at the heart of Cardiff's future.

The NOYO Cardiff Centre will promote an inclusive vision, inviting talented young disabled and non-disabled musicians to rehearse and perform together. NOYO has already been successfully running in England and we are thrilled to enable more Welsh musicians to join NOYO and develop their skills.

It means that we can begin to build a stronger progression route for young disabled people with exceptional musical talent and potential, and for those with career aspirations in the music industry.''

Free

Participation in the National Open Youth Orchestra is free and Cardiff NOYO Centre members will be supported to realise their musical potential through monthly rehearsals and one-to-one tuition.

They will also come together with musicians from other NOYO Centres in London, Bristol, Birmingham and Bournemouth for a yearly residential, and whole ensemble concerts from Spring 2024.

More information:

For more information and application details, visit the National Open Youth Orchestra website at www.noyo.org.uk. Applications to audition will be open online 1st-31st March 2023.

