Besson support Summer School Courses

Besson has strengthened its commitment to musical diversity and inclusion with its support for four major summer school courses.

The company is supported this year's Elgar International Brass Band Summer School, the Brass Band Summer School and the Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School, as well as the Harrogate Summer Schools for Wind Instruments.

Integral part

Speaking to 4BR, Besson's Sales Manager Euan Meikle said: "Our commitment to these fantastic courses is an integral part of our support to the brass and wind banding movements.

The quality of the inclusive ethos of leadership, organisation and tutoring is something we are proud to be associated with.

The response from delegates is something we pay close attention to and enjoy seeing new musical connections and memories being created from these intensive courses."

Stars

Besson stars are at each event, with the likes of Owen Farr, Les Neish, Dewi Griffiths and Amy Ewen part of the tutor team at the 10th anniversary Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School which is currently taking place in Enniskillen under the leadership of Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse.

Meanwhile, the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School takes place at Malvern College from Sunday 24th July to Friday 29th July under MD Paul Holland, and is already sold out — as is the 2023 course.

Enhances

Speaking about the support, their spokesperson added: "It's wonderful to have such an important link with Besson. It further enhances our offer to delegates from all over the world — as has been shown by our courses being sold out!"

From the 7th to 13th August, Besson is supporting the 35th anniversary Brass Band Summer School being held in Harrogate.

Led by Dr Robert Childs it features Besson stars such as David Childs, Chris Bradley and guest soloist Roger Webster.