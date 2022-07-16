                 

New academic routes for Nieuwenhuis

Saturday, 16 July 2022

        

Belgian Composer Stan Nieuwenhuis has been presented with his Educative Master in Composition from the Royal Conservatory of Antwerp.

He will now take on the role of leading a new course of Electronic Music at Academie Borgerhout as well as also keep teaching Composition and Sound Design at Academie Regio Tienen.

Excited

Speaking about the award he said: "During these last three years I learned a lot and I met a lot of new people. I am excited to announce that after a successful internship I will start teaching in my local community as well as my existing work."

It rounds off a busy period for the composer after recently returning from Kerkrade where he led Brass Band Hombeek in coming runner-up in the Third Division brass band competition there. "We had a lot of fun", he said.

Echoes

His work 'Echoes of Friction' will be performed in one of the Wind Band competitions, complete with spatial effects, whilst recently his composition 'A Buoy' was performed by Manger Musikklag Schools Band at the Norwegian National Championships for School Bands.

He added: "I'm always blown away and jealous that we don't have this School Band tradition in Belgium!"

        

