Amstel honour for WMC

The World Music Competition in Kerkrade has received the 2022 Amstel Music Award in recognition of its commitment and promotion of wind music.

The award of 5,000 Euros and an artwork by Theo van der Hoeven was presented by composer Johan de Meij, director of Amstel Music, to Björn Bus, the General Artistic Manager of World Music Contest.

The award has been earmarked towards a new composition or the next WMC festival.

Deepen connection

Speaking about the award, Björn Bus said: "We see this Award not only as a sign of mutual respect, but also as an incentive to continue to deepen our connection and to perpetuate our bond.

WMC can't do without people like Johan; composers and conductors who sing the praises of music with their feet in the international clay. He ensures that the community of wind music grows and flourishes."

Past winners

Past winners of the Amstel Music Award have been the New Trombone Collective (2007), conductor Heinz Friesen (2009) and conductor Henrie Adams (2013).