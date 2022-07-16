Tredegar aim focus on Proms double

The focus of the Welsh band is now on their double appearance at the Proms in a few weeks time.

The First Night of the 2022 Proms took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday evening, with Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus delivering a thrilling performance of Verdi's magnificent 'Requiem'.

It's followed tonight (Saturday 16th — Prom 2) by the Sinfonia of London conducted by John Wilson in an all British programme of Elgar, Walton, Bax, Vaughan Williams and Huw Watkins.

Different Proms

There is a great deal to look forward to over the coming months with 72 different Proms performances — all the way to the famous 'Last Night' which take place on Saturday 10th September.

Two will feature Tredegar Band, the first of which will be on Monday 8th August (7.00pm — Proms 30) where they will join the National Orchestra of Wales for the world premiere of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra'.

The following night they take to the stage for its own 'Late Night Prom' (Prom 32: Tuesday 9th August — 10.15pm) where they will showcase a programme that encapsulates the full gamut of modern brass band concert repertoire — from Strauss and Berlioz through Vaughan Williams to Judy Garland and Slipknot.

Media interest

The band's appearance has already created a great deal of media interest, with 'The Times' music critics Neil Fisher and Richard Morrison the latest to spotlight them — picking both their appearances in their Top 20 Proms to Book'.

Speaking to 4BR, MD, Ian Porthouse said that the band is counting down the days to their appearances in London.

"This is the culmination of three years and more of development and preparation and we can't wait to take to the stage.

Rehearsals have been intense, as you would expect with the music Gavin (Higgins) writes. The 'Concerto Grosso' is a huge work of nearly 35 minutes duration with an incredible soundscape.

I think at one point it will take the roof off — and then we hope to take it off again the following night."