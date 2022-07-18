                 

Pride for Pride brass band supporters in Barnsley

The Pride Brass ensemble offered great music in support of diversity and inclusion as part of Barnsley's Big Weekend festival.

Pride
  The ensemble provide great entertainment for the crowds in Barnsley

Monday, 18 July 2022

        

An ensemble of brass band players took to the stage in support of the 11th Barnsley Pride & Brassed On! festival on the weekend.

The event formed part of the wider 'Barnsley's Big Weekend' which saw three days of activities celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Barnsley residents turned out in their droves to contribute to a great atmosphere at events spread across the town.

Entertainment

Under the baton of Flixton MD Matt Ryan, Pride Brass, a group of LGBTQ+ players and supporters provided great musical entertainment for the crowds, including classics such as 'Clog Dance' and 'Is This the Way to Amarillo' amongst others.

After their performances, the players were able to enjoy other bands, including the trio of WFEL Fairey's 'Acid Brass', Black Dyke, Grimethorpe and the great Flat Cap Brass' Hips Don't Lie!

Pride Brass performed for free and supported the LGBTQ+ charity, Stonewall further with a collection.

Celebrate

Speaking about the event, Rob Venables-Greaves, said: "We felt it was important to support this great grass roots Pride event to celebrate the lives, rights and freedoms of our community. Pride also reminds us of the work there is still to be done here in the UK and in other countries around the world."

Pride Brass will next perform on 4th September at Boarshurst Band Club.

        

