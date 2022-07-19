4BR Quiz: Scorchio!!!

Given the meteorological conditions we are experiencing at the present time, we have a little quiz to test your knowledge to win four great CDs.
Question:
All you must do is link a classic 1977 summer song by the Electric Light Orchestra, with a brilliant Billy Wilder film starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis, the comedy duo Morecambe & Wise and the 1958 British Open Championship won by Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band?
Answers:
Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com
Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Thursday 21st July
Connect 4:
Guido van Haalen from Nijmegen in The Netherlands won our last quiz.
He spotted that the link between overtures by Antonin Dvorak and Hector Berlioz, a children's suite written by Camille Saint-Saens and a British Open test piece by Helen Perkins, was 'Carnival'.