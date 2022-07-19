                 

*
banner

News

4BR Quiz: Scorchio!!!

Find the meteorological quiz link and four great CDs will be on their way to you to enjoy...

Sunshine
  There is a link between all four elements...

Tuesday, 19 July 2022

        

Given the meteorological conditions we are experiencing at the present time, we have a little quiz to test your knowledge to win four great CDs.

Question:

All you must do is link a classic 1977 summer song by the Electric Light Orchestra, with a brilliant Billy Wilder film starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis, the comedy duo Morecambe & Wise and the 1958 British Open Championship won by Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com
Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Thursday 21st July

Connect 4:

Guido van Haalen from Nijmegen in The Netherlands won our last quiz.

He spotted that the link between overtures by Antonin Dvorak and Hector Berlioz, a children's suite written by Camille Saint-Saens and a British Open test piece by Helen Perkins, was 'Carnival'.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Bremner

Interview with David Bremner

July 19 • 4BR catches up with the conductor of Wellington Brass Band after they successfully defended their New Zealand National title in their home city.

BBSS

Piano pitch at the BBSS

July 19 • Delegates at the Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate can enjoy exploring their solo potential under the guidance of Dr Robert Childs and pianist Matthew McCombie.

Wychavon

Wychavon just has enough room...

July 19 • A great response from bands means that there are now only a couple of places left in the Fourth Section to be filled for the contest later this year.

Sunshine

4BR Quiz: Scorchio!!!

July 19 • Find the meteorological quiz link and four great CDs will be on their way to you to enjoy...

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 17 July • Diggle Hotel. Station Houses. Diggle. Saddleworth OL3 5JZ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Boarshurst Silver Band

July 16 • After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and a successful Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our team. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Harlow Brass Band

July 14 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Chinnor Silver

July 14 • We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward,. rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed.. Good but realistic diary of bookings

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top