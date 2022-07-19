4BR Quiz: Scorchio!!!

Find the meteorological quiz link and four great CDs will be on their way to you to enjoy...

Given the meteorological conditions we are experiencing at the present time, we have a little quiz to test your knowledge to win four great CDs.

Question:

All you must do is link a classic 1977 summer song by the Electric Light Orchestra, with a brilliant Billy Wilder film starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis, the comedy duo Morecambe & Wise and the 1958 British Open Championship won by Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Thursday 21st July

Connect 4:

Guido van Haalen from Nijmegen in The Netherlands won our last quiz.

He spotted that the link between overtures by Antonin Dvorak and Hector Berlioz, a children's suite written by Camille Saint-Saens and a British Open test piece by Helen Perkins, was 'Carnival'.