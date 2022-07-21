                 

End of Turner era at Llwydcoed

One of the most successful musical partnerships in Welsh banding has reached its final chord.

Turner
  Chris Turner led the band on their Albert Hall National Final debut last year

The Llwydcoed Band has announced the departure of Musical Director, Christopher Turner.

It brings to an end a decade of success which saw them become Championship Section Welsh League, National Eisteddfod and Wychavon Festival Champions, as well as qualify for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall and gain promotion to the British Open Grand Shield.

Privilege

Reflecting on the news, Band Chairman Kevin Johnson told 4BR: " It's been a great period in the history of Llwydcoed Band and a privilege for everyone to have worked with Chris.

It was a musical partnership based on friendship and he leaves with our grateful thanks and appreciation. He is a great musician and we wish him the very best for the future and we hope to keep in touch as he heads to pastures new."

Lifelong friends

Speaking about the decision, Chris told 4BR: "It's been a very hard decision to step away after nearly 10 years as Musical Director.

I'm so proud of what we have achieved together — all the way to our memorable appearance at the Royal Albert Hall last year. I wish the band all the best — it has been a privilege to conduct them.

I have made so many lifelong friends, with a special mention for Kevin Johnson who made it all come together."

Playing

Chris revealed that he now hopes to take up more playing as well as build on his successful teaching career.

"The urge to play again has been eating away at me for a few years now, so I'm excited to see what the future holds there, and my teaching is becoming ever busier."

I wish the band all the best — it has been a privilege to conduct themChristopher Turner

Hall takes reins

The band has also revealed that talented conductor and composer Daniel Hall will take over with immediate effect.

"We are delighted to announce the news — and one that came with Chris's recommendation,"Kevin Johnson added. "We have a close connection with Dan and we are looking forward to working with him on a new journey with a chance to explore exciting new projects as well as striving for further success."

Speaking about the appointment, Daniel added: "I'm delighted to link up with such a forward-thinking group of musicians. I've had the pleasure of working with them in the past and I've long admired the ethos instilled by Chris.

I now look forward to working with Llwydcoed alongside my other commitments to Brunel Brass."

        

