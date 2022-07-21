New Principal lead at Victoria College of Music & Drama

Dr. Stewart Thompson is the new principal at the independent examinations board.

The Victoria College of Music & Drama, London has announced the appointment of Dr. Stewart Thompson BA (Hons) MA (Mus) (Open), DED CT, FVCM, FCV, FGMS, FMCM, FIGOC, FSCO, FCollT, SFFLM, FFSC, ACIEA as its next Principal.

He takes on the role at the independent examinations board founded in 1890 from September, following the retirement of composer Martin Ellerby.

Published expert

A familiar name as an examiner, advisor, composer and Qualifications Director for the last decade, Dr Thompson is an internationally performed theatrical orchestrator/arranger, a published expert in early 20th century English music and a professional musicologist.

He is also Head of Music at Johann Heinrich Pestalozzi Christian University, Florida and serves as director of VCM's revived teaching department.

He is a business advisor to the Robin Milford Trust, has edited several works by the composer HC Stewart for publication and worked as a consultant on several works performed in recent years at the English Music Festival. He is currently researching the earliest years of VCM's history.

Partnerships home and abroad, new routes to qualifications and new thinking to expand access will give us the means to carry the College into this new era and to thrive in the future Dr. Stewart Thompson

Advertisement

Nurture qualities

Speaking about the appointment he said: "It is a great honour and I hope that we can continue to nurture the qualities that have always been imbued at the College of encouragement, inclusivity, opportunity and the embracing of the different with the spirit of adventure and love of the new that is needed in the rapidly changing world of education."

He added: "Partnerships home and abroad, new routes to qualifications and new thinking to expand access will give us the means to carry the College into this new era and to thrive in the future."

To find out more go to: https://www.vcmexams.co.uk/