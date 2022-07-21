                 

Chet's crescendo of generosity to help young Ukrainian musicians

The general public has given great support to help displaced young Ukrainian musicians in Manchester.

Chets
  Chetham's School provides opportunities based on potential

Thursday, 21 July 2022

        

Public donations have reached £16,000 for a new Ukrainian Bursary Fund to support displaced young music students in Manchester.

Chetham's School of Music, in Manchester, launched a fundraising campaign in June to support talented young Ukrainian musicians, whose musical and academic education had been abruptly ended by the conflict.

Enable

The fund will enable students to study and join the international community at the school in Manchester from the autumn.

In just the first few weeks, the school has received a fantastic response from supporters raising £16,000 towards a target of £40,000. Thanks to the generous support of a local benefactor, donations received before the end of August will be match funded to this level.

Potential

Chetham's is the UK's largest specialist music school, with boarding and day student facilities, offering an unrivalled musical and academic education to children aged 8-18.

The school is a charity, with student places funded by donations and the UK Government's Music and Dance Scheme (MDS). More than 90% of students at Chetham's are supported by bursaries to ensure entry is based on musical potential, not financial background.

Talented music students already studying at the school have even laid on special concerts to help raise funds. The campaign has been embraced by the entire Chetham's community, as well as audiences at the school's concerts.

Kindness

Tom Redmond, Joint Principal and Director of Music, said: "We are humbled and overwhelmed by the kindness of each of our generous supporters.

Thank you to everyone who has supported our Ukrainian Bursary Fund. And thank you to our own students too, who have laid on concerts specially to help raise funds.

This support will change the lives of some very talented young people, who were facing an uncertain future. Young people with a passion and a talent for music should be given the chance to shine."

Funding

He added: "As talented young musicians, our newest students will fit in perfectly at Chetham's. Around 90% of our students already receive bursary funding to study here and our additional new arrivals in September will be no different.

We will support them pastorally, academically and musically, to help minimise the impact of the conflict on their lives as best we can, and to help them achieve their full musical potential."

Support

To donate to the Chetham's Ukrainian Bursary Fund — and create life-changing opportunities for talented young musicians — go to: www.chethamsschoolofmusic.com/support-us/ukrainian-bursary-fund/

        

