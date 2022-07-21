Grimethorpe rejoice as Bach leads to British Open

Swiss conductor Michael Bach will lead Grimethorpe Colliery Band at the British Open in September.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced that Swiss conductor Michael Bach will lead the band at the British Open Championship in September.

It sees a return to major UK contesting for the Musical Director of Brass Band Bugermusik Luzern and will see him make his sixth appearance with a British band at the event.

He previously conducted Hepworth in 2011, Leyland from 2012 to 2014 and Foden's in 2018. He also led Brass Band Bugermusik Luzern at the contest in 2015.

Considerable success

The Swiss conductor has enjoyed considerable major championship success — leading Luzern to multiple Swiss National and Swiss Open titles, as well as the European Championship in 2014.

He also continues to direct Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia, who he has led to seven Swiss First Section National victories since 2007.

Speaking about the appointment, Michael told 4BR: "It didn't take me long to think about the invitation. To conduct one of the world's most famous bands at the British Open is an opportunity you must take.

I'm really looking forward to the challenge of working once again on Edward Gregson's superb 'World Rejoicing' composition."

Brass Band Bugermusik Luzern was runner-up at the 2021 Swiss Nationals in November, but topped the set-work element of the contest on the piece.

Excited

Speaking to 4BR about the link, Grimethorpe Band Manager Richard Windle said: "We're delighted that Michael has agreed to lead us at the British Open. We're keen to work with the very best musical talent and we're all excited to see what this new partnership brings."

He added: "Michael has a great contesting record and artistic outlook and that is something that we hope will flourish with us further."

The band was able to finalise details of the appointment following their recent packed out performance at the KKL Concert Hall in Lucern.

August link

Richard added: "It's been a busy schedule but one we have enjoyed of late — from the Albert Hall and Luzern to King's Lynn on the weekend. Michael will be joining us in August and will conduct the band at Venue Cymru in Llandudno just before leading our performance at the British Open the following week."

