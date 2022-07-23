                 

Hammonds add to major strength

Adam Warburton is the latest addition to the Hammonds Band ranks as they prepare for the Autumn majors at Symphony Hall and the Royal Albert Hall.

Adam Warburton
  Adam Warburton was part of the successful Wardle Band

Saturday, 23 July 2022

        

The Hammonds Band continues to strengthen its ranks ahead of its autumn appearances at the British Open and National Championships of Great Britain.

Adam Warburton, one of the most sought-after young playing talents in the UK comes in on solo trombone from Wardle Anderson Brass and a short tenure at Black Dyke.

Adam won the 'Best Soloist' award at the European Youth Band Championships held in Birmingham, and has also been the solo trombone of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain since 2019.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I'm looking forward to working with MD, Morgan Griffiths and the band, and preparing for the upcoming contest season."

In response Morgan Griffiths added: "Adam takes over from Tim Mossad, who we thank for his outstanding service and commitment to us over the past three years.

I'm thrilled to be welcoming Adam to Hammonds. He is such a talented young player and is another great signing for us."

        

