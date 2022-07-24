Wright decision to join Dobcross Silver

Euphonium player Georgina Wright joins Dobcross Silver Band as they look towards Cheltenham.

Dobcross Silver Band has announced that it has completed its summer of signings with the arrival of euphonium player Georgina Wright.

Georgina joins from Uppermill Band and will join the section led by Brent Warren as the North West band looks forward to its appearance at the Cheltenham Fourth Section National Final in September.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, MD, MD Jason Smith said: "I'm delighted to welcome Georgina and feel I extremely proud to be able to announce a complete team as we head to Cheltenham.

These are really exciting times for the band and with Georgina here this can only help us to push forward with another enthusiastic and committed player on board."