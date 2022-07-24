                 

News

New leadership as Wessex looks toward next century

The respected Steve Chislett steps down form his role as chairperson of the Wessex Brass Band Association after nearly 40 years of outstanding service.

Wessex
  The Wessex Brass Band Association celebrates its 100th anniversary this year

Sunday, 24 July 2022

        

There have been a major organisational change to the make-up of the Wessex Brass Band Association, as it looks forward to the next 100 years of providing essential support to the banding movement in its region.

Founded in 1922, it recently held its annual general meeting where its highly respected chairperson Steve Chislett announced his retirement after nearly 40 years of dedicated service.

Applause

Speaking after accepting the heartfelt applause of colleagues and band delegates, he said: "For the Association to reach its century is a huge achievement, especially through the challenges faced in its history — from wars to Covid.

We can all be proud that it has survived and prospered and we can now look forward to another 100 years."

He added: "I feel that after nearly 40 years, as well as that of nearly 17 years as both Chairman and Treasurer of the West of England Brass Band Association, it is time to pass things to someone new. My thanks go to everyone for their support and hope that the WBBA will flourish going forward."

Steve has been synonymous with local banding for longer than we can all remember, and his hard work, drive and sense of humour will be missed by us allChairperson, Greg Cook.

Missed by all

The new Chairperson Greg Cook added: "Steve has been synonymous with local banding for longer than we can all remember, and his hard work, drive and sense of humour will be missed by us all.

We wish him and wife Trish the very best with their forthcoming plans and we will no doubt see them both playing and leading various ensembles in the very near future".

Own Choice centenary contest

The Association is now planning for its Centenary Own-Choice Winter Contest held in Poole on 26th November.

For details email the WBBA secretary John Kidby at john.kidby1@yahoo.com as well as their Training and Youth Band Festival held in June 2023.

        

