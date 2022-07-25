Shropshire ensemble to help commemorate anniversary

A new brass ensemble from Shropshire will head to France to help commemorate the 80th anniversary of the fight for freedom.

A new brass ensemble formed by well known conductor and adjudicator Steve Pritchard-Jones will travel to France in August to perform six concerts over seven days as guests of the Juno Beach Centre in Normandy.

80th anniversary

The Shropshire Brass Ensemble will participate in the 80th anniversary of the famous Dieppe raids and at events to mark the D Day landings.

They will also perform at civic events and provide concerts as well as play at several British and Canadian War Grave ceremonies.

Exciting opportunity

MD Steve Pritchard-Jones told 4BR: "This is an exciting opportunity for the ensemble, and I am lucky to have excellent musicians willing to sacrifice a week of their summer holiday to represent Shropshire at the 80th commemorations.

I'm also grateful to those people who contributed via our crowdfunding page and also to the Shropshire Freemasons for donating over £1000 to assist with travel costs."