Proms tribute to Tovey

There was poignant reminder of an extraordinary musician given at the Proms — as Bramwell Tovey was fondly remembered.

Bramwell Tovey
  Bramwell Tovey was referred to a one of the 'kings of the classical music world'

Monday, 25 July 2022

        

There was a poignant reminder of the musical life of conductor Bramwell Tovey given at the BBC Proms on the weekend.

One of the kings

It came in the interval to the 'Royal Music Celebration' concert given by the BBC Concert Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall, which was to be conducted by him.

Following his death aged just 69, the baton was taken by Barry Wordsworth.

Presenter Clive Myrie referred to Bramwell Tovey as "one of the kings of the classical music world", before the tributes were led by BBC Concert Orchestra Director, Bill Chandler.

He said that he had, "â€¦this fantastic mix of seriousness and emotion and very charming wit. He made this amazing collection of musicians much greater."

Generosity

Meanwhile, principal trumpet player Kate Moore added: ""He drew the best out of people — definitelyâ€¦ this generosity with his humour and his character. He had such a great way of involving the whole orchestra.

He always made you feel involvedâ€¦just a lovely human being. The sort of guy you could go for a pint with."

He always made you feel involvedâ€¦just a lovely human being. The sort of guy you could go for a pint withKate Moore

Extensive Vancouver tribute

Further afield an extensive obituary in the Vancouver 'Globe and Mail', it paid tribute to what it called his, "record tenure at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra", quoting Pinchas Zukerman, the National Arts Centre Orchestra's conductor emeritus.

"He was an extraordinary musician," he said. "He did so much for Canada. He's done so much for music in general."

It confirmed that the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra would establish the 'Bramwell Tovey Memorial Fund' to continue his musical legacy.

In addition, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will establish a fund in his name for its music school and its 2022-2023 season will be dedicated to his memory.

        

