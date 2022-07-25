Unite in numbers

Unite the Union welcomes four new players to the ranks.

Unite the Union Band has announced a quartet of new signings as they look to strengthen their hard-earned Championship Section status.

New signings

Hamish Wilkinson joins on percussion from Yorkshire Imps having enjoyed rehearsing and guesting as a player on several engagements, whilst Max Owen comes in on Eb Bass after a number of years supporting the band when required.

He most recently played with Sheffield University band after moving to the city for his studies.

In addition, Chris Chung joins on solo trombone having recently completed his studies at Durham University and returning home. He also played with Carlton Main Frickley and brings a wealth of experience.

He is joined in the section by Len Hodgkiss who takes up the second trombone seat from Strata Brass.

Fantastic

Speaking about the new arrivals, Chairperson, Melissa Maddison told 4BR: "These are four fantastic signings as we continue to build and further strengthen our top-flight status in Yorkshire."

MD, Jonathan Beatty added: "I'm delighted with these new signings who have quickly become part of the team. We are working extremely hard and they join a great buzz in the band room."