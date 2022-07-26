                 

UniBrass seeks trustee additions

If you want to help support and develop the work of the UniBrass Foundation then why not become a trustee?

UniBrass
  UniBrass is looking for new trustees

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

        

The UniBrass Foundation is looking for motivated individuals to join the board of trustees to help continue the organisation's innovative work helping to grow the university brass band community.

Over the last decade UniBrass has grown huge success, with over 25 universities and over 1,000 students now actively taking part in its events and initiatives.

Supports

The UniBrass Foundation (charity 1159359) was founded in 2014 and supports university bands and the people that play in them.

It organises the National University Brass Band Championships as well as various other projects such as Band Camp, Artist in Association and various other fundraising and support activities.

New trustees

They are now looking for new trustees to join the UniBrass board and help continue its work.

To find out more visit: www.unibrass.co.uk/become-a-trustee where details of the application process are available.

The deadline for applications is the 7th September. If you need further information contact recruitment@unibrass.co.uk

        

