Porthouse to take three year lead in Fermanagh

Ian Porthouse will take the lead for the next three years at the Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer Course.

Fermanagh
  Stephen Crooks leads the 10th anniversary celebrations with the tutor team

Tuesday, 26 July 2022

        

Following the success of the 10th Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer Course, it has been announced that Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse will lead the course for the next three years.

Memorable experience

Course Director Stephen Crooks told 4BR: "Since its inception the course has always strived to give the brass and percussion players of Northern Ireland and beyond a memorable experience with the highest calibre of musicians.

The feedback we have had from the latest course has been incredible and with a fantastic team of tutors and the support of Besson, Band Supplies and others we are therefore delighted that Ian will lead things for the next three years."

Integral part

He added: "The appointment is integral to the development of the brass band movement in Northern Ireland.

With Ian working with the likes of Les Neish, Owen Farr, Brian Taylor, Mick Marshall and Ronan McKee, Dewi Griffiths and Amy Ewen establishes a strong foundation on which to build further."

The response of the delegates was incredible — talented, enthusiastic and eager to learn. I'm already looking forward to 2023 with the same teamIan Porthouse

Second to none

In response, Ian said: "I'm equally thrilled by the news. Stephen and his team provide an organisational template that is second to none and it was such a pleasure to be able to simply concentrate on the music making with a great line-up of tutors.

The response of the delegates was incredible — talented, enthusiastic and eager to learn. I'm already looking forward to 2023 with the same team."

        

Porthouse to take three year lead in Fermanagh

