Gray time thrills in Galashiels

Russell Gray has been busy both sides of Hadrian's Wall of late...

Gray
  Russell Gray has been visiting bands in Scotland as well as leading the National Childrens Band of Great Britain

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

        

Russell Gray has certainly been busy combining visits to bands before heading to Taunton where he is currently leading the National Childrens Band of Great Britain on their Summer Course.

The latest to benefit from the Yamaha artist's experience was Galashiels Town Band in the Scottish Borders, who were delighted to welcome Russell back again after he performed with them as guest soloist in 2015.

Thrilled

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We were thrilled and were indebted to Yamaha for the opportunity to have him work with our musicians again.

Russell linked up with members from both our senior and youth bands, taking us through his Messanoic method. We also enjoyed the music of Frederick Schjelderup, and it gave us all a huge boost as we prepare for the second half of a busy year."

        

