Jump and Jive! Battle Creek stars inspire future generations

Michael J Garasi and Brass Band of Battle Creek help inspire youngsters to have music as a central part of their lives.

Brass Band of Battle Creek has continued with its ambitious plans to inspire future generations of youngsters in their Michigan area.

They recently held their High School Youth Brass Band Camp, a five-day course for around 50 students aged between 13 to 18.

Ethos

With the ethos "â€¦to mentor and inspire young people to become productive adults by sharing the joy of music", it forms part of the organisation's two-year Youth Education Initiative, which has gained $250,000 of funding from the Kellogg Foundation.

If successful, its proposal could be backed to the tune of a further $2.7 million, the benefits of which to a city area of around 53,000 people where 25% of the population is under the age of 18 and a nearly a quarter lives in poverty, could be enormous.

Jump and Jive

Led by BBBC Principal Conductor Michael J Garasi, in addition to full and part ensemble playing, the week comprised of clinic sessions on conducting, jazz improvisation and personal practice techniques.

It led to an end of course concert which included a newly-commissioned arrangement by Gail Robertson of the Louis Prima classic 'Jump, Jive and Wail' that featured jazz solos by both students and the BBBC faculty.

Middle School Camp

In addition, a Middle School Camp was also held — a three-day course for over 50 children ranging in age from 10 to 13.

Euphonium star Demondrae Thurman and BBBC Director of Education Jerry Rose shared the leadership duties, whilst a specialist staff of education specialists taught alongside them.

These courses are very much part of our ambitious outlook — inspiring future generations of youngsters to have music as a central part of their productive lives Director of Education, Jerry Rose

Advertisement

Uplifting

Speaking to 4BR, Jerry Rose said: "These courses are very much part of our ambitious outlook — inspiring future generations of youngsters to have music as a central part of their productive lives.

The two courses were huge successes and we are immensely grateful to our sponsors, supports and wonderful volunteers — but most of all to all the youngsters who were part of it. It was such an uplifting experience for everyone involved."