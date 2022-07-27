                 

*
banner

News

Lost but still not found

The well publicised troubles of Chetham's students and their lost instruments is still awaiting a satisfactory outcome...

Lost
  The items could be in Frankfurt?

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

        

There seems to be no immediate end in sight to the problems faced by seven students of Chetham's School of Music who are still awaiting the return of their instruments following a flight back from a recent tour to Italy.

No sign

Six trombones and a tuba were meant to accompany them back on a Lufthansa flight at Naples Airport — but over 25 days later there is still no sign of them, despite repeated calls and emails to find out where they may be.

The students were part of the Chetham's Symphonic Brass Ensemble, who were in Italy to perform at the Giardini la Mortella on the island of Ischia, created by Susana Walton, the wife of English composer, William Walton.

However, when the group arrived back at Manchester via a connecting flight at Frankfurt, there was no sign of the instruments or a suitcase. They were then informed that the instruments were still in Frankfurt.

Kafkaesque

From then on however it became a somewhat Kafkaesque tale of impenetrable bureaucracy and misinformation Tom Redmond, joint principal and Director of Music saying that situation is now in danger of putting the future of some students to get into higher education, in jeopardy.

"Prior to the trip, we knew the trombones and tuba would be going in the hold,"Redmond told Classic FM.

"But we organised with the airline that although the instruments would be going in the hold, we wanted to be able to carry them to the steps of the play, just to ensure that they were safe."

He added: "We were able to do this when we left Manchester airport a few days prior, but when we were returning from Naples airport, we were told we wouldn't be able to do this.

So we took the instruments down a corridor to the oversized baggage counter where they were x-rayed, scanned, and tagged."

Very sorry

Although Lufthansa has since said that they were "very sorry"that staff shortages had meant that "many baggage items could not be delivered as planned", it seems in this case they cannot even locate the six trombones and tuba.

Despite numerous calls to Lufthansa every two to three days since 1st July, they are yet to receive any direct response to their problems from the airline. Tom Redmond has even emailed the CEO of the airline, to no avail.

Despite numerous calls to Lufthansa every two to three days since 1st July, they are yet to receive any direct response to their problems from the airline4BR

Jeopardy

"Four students' pathways into higher education are being jeopardised by this situation,"Redmond explained to Classic FM.

"And it's not just about the instruments, the cases are worth hundreds of pounds, and then there are mouthpieces and accessories that are integral to these musicians playing that they need to practice with."

Once luggage has been missing for over 21 days, Lufthansa officially classes the items as 'lost', and this distinction has led to extra forms needing to be filled.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Lost

Lost but still not found

July 27 • The well publicised troubles of Chetham's students and their lost instruments is still awaiting a satisfactory outcome...

Sunshine

Summer sizzlers from Band Supplies

July 27 • Put a smile as well as a new instrument on your face for Summer...

Summer Camp

Jump and Jive! Battle Creek stars inspire future generations

July 27 • Michael J Garasi and Brass Band of Battle Creek help inspire youngsters to have music as a central part of their lives.

Gray

Gray time thrills in Galashiels

July 27 • Russell Gray has been busy both sides of Hadrian's Wall of late...

What's on »

Kippax Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 31 July • Lothrton Hall, Lotherton Lane, Aberford, Leeds. LS25 3EB

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Vacancies »

East London Brass

July 27 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, needs a new principal cornet. The person must be not only an excellent player, but able to lead the cornet section and be committed to the core values of the band: teamwork and enjoyment.

Chinnor Silver

July 27 • We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential.

Easingwold Town Band

July 26 • Required: Musical Director. . Contact: We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band in search of an MD. Our present MD is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top