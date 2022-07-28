                 

Sounds of brass as Birmingham welcomes Commonwealth Games

There will be plenty of great music, including some heavy brass to enjoy as the Commonwealth Games comes to Birmingham this weekend.

Commonwealth Games
  The music is part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival

Thursday, 28 July 2022

        

There will be a heavy sound of brass as part of the celebrations of the Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham over the next two weeks.

The Birmingham 2022 Festival will see numerous attractions contributed by B:Music at Victoria Square outside Symphony Hall.

Friday night

It starts on Friday evening (29th July at 7.00pm) with the brilliant all-female brass band Break Out Brass playing disco classics alongside prominent local DJ, Mazzy Snape to give that Friday night party vibe.

Then a week later, B:Music is showcasing the best of Birmingham's jazz brass ensemble Young Pilgrims, led by trombonist Richard Foote.

Their performance promises to be quite unlike anything you've seen live before.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR about the contribution of B:Music to the festival attractions, Chris Proctor, Head of Programme said: "Whilst we didn't take the traditional route with the more 'formal' brass bands, I'm still delighted that we've been able to feature brass in this way as part of an international festival."

He added: "As part of our ongoing support to the brass band movement at B:Music, and following on from the huge success with the European Championships earlier this year, we're delighted to be showcasing some of the best brass talent from the city on a global scale for the Commonwealth Games.

If you're in town this week, head down to the many Festival Sites across the city to check out music, dance, DJs and spoken in a celebration of all things 'Brum'!"

More details

More details for these bands and the other performances we've booked are available here:
https://bmusic.co.uk/bmusic-at-victoria-square-festival-site

        

