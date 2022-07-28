                 

Harper enjoys Swedish musical links

The Cory MD, Philip Harper is in Sweden helping inspire both wind and brass performers.

Sweden
  Around 90 players are enjoying working with Philip Harper

Thursday, 28 July 2022

        

Cory MD Philip Harper is currently enjoying a musical break in Sweden helping inspire both brass and wind band performers.

He recently flew out to Jonköping and to one of the nation's most famous folk high schools for a summer school course that includes around 90 players in three ensembles: a youth band (in effect, the National Youth Band of Sweden) a senior band, and a wind band.

Phil has been joined by Anders Lundin, Matthias Hjortlinger and Berit Palmqvist with the conductors rotating between the ensembles.

Concert

The course will end with a concert on Saturday evening with performances of repertoire that includes 'Sinfonietta' (Gordon Langford), 'Viking Age' (Thierry Deleruylle) and 'Light Cavalry', as well as the Rimsky Korsakov 'Trombone Concerto', 'Swedish March' (Gregson), 'Dig a Little Deeper' (Randy Newman) and 'Beyond the Sea' from Cory's Brass in Concert 'Treasure Island' winning programme.

Phil has been part of a busy schedule that includes a daily schedule of rehearsals, sectionals, conducting classes, music theory and big band sessions.

Great to be back

Speaking to 4BR, Phil said: "It's great to be able to be back in Sweden for this excellent summer school, which I last did in 2017.

The schedule has been full on, but I hope it will be a very enjoyable concert at the end of the week."

        

