All Wells that ends Wells for National Children's Band

The National Chidlren's Band of Great Britain will head to the magnificent Wells Cathedral this afternoon for their exciting end of course concert.

National Children's Band of Great Britain
  The focus is now on the concert this afternoon at Wells Cathedral

Friday, 29 July 2022

        

The members of the National Children's Band of Great Britain will be up early this morning to put the finishing touches to an exciting programme of music ahead of their end of course concert at Wells Cathedral later today (Friday 29th — 2.00pm).

Great week

The 60 youngsters have been enjoying a great week of tuition and inspiration at Taunton School under the baton of conductor, Russell Gray, guest soloist, Norwegian trombone star Karianne Flatene Nilssen, and an indefatigable team of tutors and house staff.

Packed days of rehearsals have been interspersed with plenty of activities to help burn up collective energy, with the focus now on the concert for family and friends.

It will feature plenty of great music — from Rimsky Korsakov to Peter Graham, with a world premiere from the pen of Lucy Pankhurst and solos from Karianne to look forward to.

Fantastic

"It's been fantastic," Russell told 4BR when we spent an afternoon visit earlier this week.

"There is so much emerging talent here which bodes well for the bands and ensembles the youngsters come from, and for the future of this band and the National Youth Band."

Players have made the trip from Cornwall to the North East, West Wales to Kent, with National Youth band CEO, Mark Bromley, delighted that the band attracts young players from such a wide geographical area.

Principals

The principal players this year are Nayan Shah (cornet); Luke Broadrick (soprano); Noah Mallinson (flugel); George Hall (horn); Skye Stokes (baritone); Joseph Hindson (trombone); Rosa Shepherd (euphonium); Lily Strentz (EEb tuba); Emrys Osborn (BBb tuba) and a fantastic collective team of percussionists led by Alec Banner.

"That's great," Mark added. "And we want to expand on that even more, but we are also thrilled that we have a super split of 30 boys and 30 girls, 22 of them making their debuts with us this year. Russell has been brilliant, Karianne inspirational and the tutors magnificent."

Inclusive

He added: "My special thanks go to the pastoral staff who are just as important.

We have an inclusive ethos that ensures each player can develop in the way in and at the pace which they want to, and the buzz about the place each day I think shows that they have all been enjoying the National Children's Band of Great Britain experience."

we are also thrilled that we have a super split of 30 boys and 30 girls, 22 of them making their debuts with us this yearMark Bromley CEO

Mentors

Mark added that one of the real positives has been the mature interaction of a team of six 'mentors' — older youngsters who have revelled in the responsibility given to them to also be an integral part of the inclusive ethos of care and encouragement.

"That has been a great success. Even though we are losing a number of players this year as they reach the cut off age, we are delighted that some wish to come back and take on the mentoring role, whilst others are simply looking forward to staying on another week with the National Youth Band."

Concert details

The end of course concert takes place at:
Wells Cathedral
Cathedral Green
Wells
BA5 2UE

Start: 2.00pm

        

National Children's Band of Great Britain

All Wells that ends Wells for National Children's Band

