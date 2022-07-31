                 

Just what the Doctor ordered...

City of Bradford has enjoyed a boost to the health of their cornet section with the signing of Amy Hiles.

Bradford
  Amy joins the cornet section of City of Bradford Band

Sunday, 31 July 2022

        

City of Bradford Band has added to their front row cornet team with the signing of Amy Hiles.

Amy joins after enjoying a four year tenure as principal cornet at Harrogate Band and brings a great deal of experience with her.

Experience

Amy grew up through the Worcestershire Youth Music Service and was principal cornet of both Worcester City Brass and Worcestershire Youth Brass Band.

After moving to Sheffield to go to university, she played with Stannington Brass for six years 6 years — helping them to victory at the First Section National Finals, prior to moving to Leeds for work.

Outside of banding Amy works as a Doctor in Emergency Medicine and has a keen interest in craft beers.

        

