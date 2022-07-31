Awards round off memorable course for Childrens' Band

The Summer Course of the National Childrens Band of Great Britain came to a memorable conclusion at Well Cathedral on this week.

The Summer course of the National Childrens Band of Great Britain came to a memorable conclusion this week with their concert amid the historic splendour of Wells Cathedral in Somerset.

The 60 youngsters certainly had a fantastic time, with each day packed with musical and recreational activities.

And whilst around a dozen players made their final appearance with the band this year, it was announced that there were 22 newcomers all enjoying their first taste of the experience — and with the geographical spread of attendees, wider than ever.

Brilliant time

"We have had a brilliant time," MD Russell Gray told the audience. "I count everyone as friends now and it has been amazing to see how they have all developed in the past week."

Russell was tasked with announcing the annual award winners — including the 'Conductor's Award' which goes to the section that had shown "dedication to improvement" throughout the week.

That went to the trombone section — one which included two tenor trombonists who took on the challenge of playing bass trombone parts for the first time, including for their solo feature of 'Blades of Toledo' with guest soloist Karianne Flatene Nilssen.

Uplifting

Speaking to 4BR just before she was taken by taxi to Bristol airport to fly home to Norway, Karianne said that she had found the week to have been an "uplifting" experience.

"It was brilliant," she said. "So many talented young players and such a great atmosphere. I'm really pleased my trombone squad won the prize — as they were all so special. It was so uplifting."

Accolades

Other awards saw principal cornet Nayan Shah (above) acknowledged for being principal cornet for a second successive course. George Hall gained the Betty Anderson Award as principal horn, whilst William Paterson Memorial award for the euphonium went to Rosa Shepherd.

The 'Outstanding Player' accolade, chosen by Russell and his team of tutors to the player who had contributed so much to the band in all aspects during the course, went to Noah Mallinson.

Support

Earlier CEO Mark Bromley spoke of his pride in what had been achieved during the week — from the inspirational leadership of Russell Gray and his team of tutors to the pastoral staff who provided essential support.

He also thanked supporters of the NYBBGB Bursary Scheme who had enabled them to provide financial assistance of over £11,000 to enable youngsters to attend the annual courses.

He also reminded people that the audition process for the band had been amended to encourage further applications, whilst it was confirmed that the 2023 course will be led by Mareika Gray.