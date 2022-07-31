                 

*
banner

News

Awards round off memorable course for Childrens' Band

The Summer Course of the National Childrens Band of Great Britain came to a memorable conclusion at Well Cathedral on this week.

Shah
  The talented Nayan Shah was principal cornet for a second successive year

Sunday, 31 July 2022

        

The Summer course of the National Childrens Band of Great Britain came to a memorable conclusion this week with their concert amid the historic splendour of Wells Cathedral in Somerset.

The 60 youngsters certainly had a fantastic time, with each day packed with musical and recreational activities.

And whilst around a dozen players made their final appearance with the band this year, it was announced that there were 22 newcomers all enjoying their first taste of the experience — and with the geographical spread of attendees, wider than ever.

Brilliant time

"We have had a brilliant time," MD Russell Gray told the audience. "I count everyone as friends now and it has been amazing to see how they have all developed in the past week."

Russell was tasked with announcing the annual award winners — including the 'Conductor's Award' which goes to the section that had shown "dedication to improvement" throughout the week.

That went to the trombone section — one which included two tenor trombonists who took on the challenge of playing bass trombone parts for the first time, including for their solo feature of 'Blades of Toledo' with guest soloist Karianne Flatene Nilssen.

Uplifting

Speaking to 4BR just before she was taken by taxi to Bristol airport to fly home to Norway, Karianne said that she had found the week to have been an "uplifting" experience.

"It was brilliant," she said. "So many talented young players and such a great atmosphere. I'm really pleased my trombone squad won the prize — as they were all so special. It was so uplifting."

Accolades

Other awards saw principal cornet Nayan Shah (above) acknowledged for being principal cornet for a second successive course. George Hall gained the Betty Anderson Award as principal horn, whilst William Paterson Memorial award for the euphonium went to Rosa Shepherd.

The 'Outstanding Player' accolade, chosen by Russell and his team of tutors to the player who had contributed so much to the band in all aspects during the course, went to Noah Mallinson.

We have had a brilliant time. I count everyone as friends now and it has been amazing to see how they have all developed in the past weekRussell Gray

Support

Earlier CEO Mark Bromley spoke of his pride in what had been achieved during the week — from the inspirational leadership of Russell Gray and his team of tutors to the pastoral staff who provided essential support.

He also thanked supporters of the NYBBGB Bursary Scheme who had enabled them to provide financial assistance of over £11,000 to enable youngsters to attend the annual courses.

He also reminded people that the audition process for the band had been amended to encourage further applications, whilst it was confirmed that the 2023 course will be led by Mareika Gray.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Shah

Awards round off memorable course for Childrens' Band

July 31 • The Summer Course of the National Childrens Band of Great Britain came to a memorable conclusion at Well Cathedral on this week.

Colorado

Keating takes principal lead at Colorado

July 31 • Dr Brett Keating has become the principal conductor of Colorado Brass.

St Ronan

Getting ready for Summer at St Ronan's

July 31 • There is a great summer camp to enjoy for young players being organised by St Ronan's Band — and its free and open to all!

YorkRI

New principal takes the lead at York

July 31 • Katie Wannop returns to become the new principal cornet at York Railway Institute Band.

What's on »

Kippax Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 31 July • Lothrton Hall, Lotherton Lane, Aberford, Leeds. LS25 3EB

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Vacancies »

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

July 29 • SOLO CORNET position vacant. This seat needs filling to complete our cornet section. The band rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings 7.30 until 9.30 in our own bandroom in Maltby. Rehearsals are well attended. Yorkshire 3rd Section.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

July 29 • SOLO TROMBONE required at Maltby Miners Wefare Band due to player retirement. Tha Band rehearsal on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own band room in Maltby. Sensible jobs and contest list. Visit our Web site for more info.

Milton Keynes Brass

July 28 • Applications are invited for a PRINCIPAL EEb BASS player for Milton Keynes Brass. We are a 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required before contests.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top