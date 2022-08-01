Positive outcomes from New Zealand Nationals

Although still affected by Covid-19 infections, the right positives were enjoyed at the recent New Zealand National Championships according to its President.

John Sullivan, President of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand has spoken of his pride at the success of the recent National Championships that took place in Wellington.

Although impacted by ongoing Covid-19 issues which resulted in a number of competing bands being affected, he offered his congratulations to all those who took part, and especially to the bands that were struck by unforeseen circumstances.

Wonderful organisation

"The real highlight of the contest for me was how bands adapted to the challenges presented when players tested positive,"he wrote in his column in the latest edition of 'Mouthpiece', the official journal of the New Zealand banding movement.

"Players from other bands in the same grade generously offered also to step in and fill in as and where possible.

What a wonderful organisation we have where competitors one day join together the next to support their fellow bands-person in delivering world class performances."

Impressive venue

The National Championships were organised by the outstanding Wellington Contest Committee with the Michael Fowler Centre proving to be an impressive venue.

And whilst home town favourites Wellington Brass claimed the Blue Riband Championship honours, there were also notable successes that were recorded by the likes of Upper Hutt who claimed the C Grade honours, some 45 yeas after their last National success.

Memorable

Helen Lee, BBANZ Contest Administrator also thanked those who made the event so memorable.

In her column she wrote: "Against all odds, the 2022 national championships not only went ahead but exceeded all expectations in terms of the number of bands attending, especially

youth/junior bands and the number of soloists and ensembles.

Thank you to everyone who made this a memorable contest for all those who attended or watched the Brassbanned live streaming. Given the circumstance, we are once again fortunate to have organised, attended, and enjoyed a feast of brass banding."

What a wonderful organisation we have where competitors one day join together the next to support their fellow bands-person in delivering world class performances John Sullivan

Advertisement

Positive future

The future of the banding movement was also boosted by the news that over 80 students will take part in the National Secondary Schools' Brass Band course which will take place in Christchurch in October.

Under the batons of Andrew Snell and Reuben Brown, the students will be split into two bands for the five day course.