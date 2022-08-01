Report & Results: 2022 Welsh National Eisteddfod

Northop Silver adds National title to CV with section victors to Beaumaris and Cross Keys in Tregaron.

The Northop Band will look forward to their appearances at the British Open and National Finals in the Autumn with an additional boost of contesting confidence after winning the Welsh National Eisteddfod title in Tregaron.

The event was televised on the Welsh language S4C channel, with conductor Danny Brooks leading the North Wales Band through a 20-minute set to claim the trophy and £750 prize money for the first time since 2017, by opening with 'Fanfare for a Nation' by Christopher Bond.

They followed with the march 'The Spaceman' by T J Powell, with the patriotic 'Welsh' theme maintained by Gareth Wood's upbeat treatment of 'Men of Harlech' and the lyrical cornet duet 'Anfonaf Angel' by Robat Arwyn. They closed with the rousing sounds of Matthew Hall's 'Legends of Cyfarthfa'.

Second place went to BTM with fellow south Walians Markham & District coming third.

Step forward

"It's another solid step forward and a great boost ahead of the British Open and London," the MD told 4BR. "The contest does fall at an awkward time for bands and because the contest goes around the country this year it took a while to get to the event, but it was well worth it."

He added: "The players are so committed and determined to make 2022 a special year. I can't thank them enough and I'm sure they are going to do well at Symphony Hall in September. For now though, they deserve their short holiday."

The joint Championship/First Section contest saw BTM continue their solid progress with a colourful set that embraced music from 'Beyond the Sea' to Massenet's 'Neapolitan Scenes', whilst Markham added to the eclectic mix of repertoire on show with a cracking Laurel & Hardy skit, 'Another Fine Mess' as part of their programme.

Beaumaris success

Another band that will head into the Autumn and to their appearance at the Cheltenham National Finals will be Beaumaris, as they took the Second Section honours and £500 first prize in fine fashion. Second place went to Ammanford Band.

Led by MD Bari Gwilliam, the Welsh Area champion provided ample evidence that they could add another 'National' title to their name in September with a bold display of musical confidence in a 15-minute set that set that took in works inspired by Cornwall, Ireland, Norway and even heaven above.

The band opened with the march 'The Jaguar' by Goff Richards before contrast came with 'Irish Blessing', 'Swingtime Religion' by Barry Gott and Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen's 'Arctic Funk' to close.

"We're delighted," band spokesperson Gary Pritchard told 4BR. "Because of holidays, band courses and work we didn't get a full band until the day, but Bari has been brilliant and the players all knew what they needed to do."

He added: "The programme was one we really enjoyed playing, especially the march which we played to honour Goff Richards who was a Cornish Bard of the Gorsedd himself. We can now have a bit of a break and them its down to seeing if we can make it that National 'Double' at Cheltenham."

Cross Keys double

With the rules of the competition allowing bands to perform in a higher section if they wished, Cross Keys took the opportunity to do just that — and with spectacular success.

Not only did they win first prize in the Fourth Section under the baton of MD, Sion Rhys Jones, but they made it a 'double' by also taking the Third Section honours — bagging £1000 prize money to go with the silverware in the process.

After claiming the Welsh Area Fourth Section title in Swansea earlier this year to add to the Wychavon title they won at the tail end of 2021, they will now head to Cheltenham looking to make it a 'Triple Crown' of National victories.

They opened their successful Third Section challenge with 'Prismatic Light' before leading into 'The Smile' by Matt Hall and music from the film 'Avatar' to close.

Their winning Fourth Section set saw them perform 'Men of Harlech', the cornet solo 'First Light' featuring principal cornet Tomos Evans, ''Mid all the Traffic' and 'Baggy Trousers' by Madness.

No time to celebrate

There was no real time for the MD to enjoy his 'double' — although he said on his Facebook page that he was "one very proud but tired Welshman", as Sion headed straight back to the National Youth Band of Wales course where he is the euphonium and baritone tutor, before he goes from there to South Korea with Cory Band as part of their exciting tour.

RAF St Athan and Cheltenham finalists Crwbin took the remaining podium spots in the Third Section, whilst Royal Oakeley and Ogmore Valley Silver did the same in the Fourth.

4BR understands that it is hoped that the 2023 National Eisteddfod in Porthmadog will include a Youth Section for the first time, with proposals being considered that could see the winning band nominated to represent the nation at the European Youth Championships.

Results:

Championship/First Section:

Adjudicator: John Glyn Jones

1. Northop Silver (Daniel Brooks)

2. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

3. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas)

4. Burry Port (Jack Hoof)

Second Section:

Adjudicator: John Glyn Jones

1. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

2. Ammanford Town (Glyn Rhys Davies)

Third Section:

Adjudicator: John Glyn Jones

1. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones)

2. RAF St Athan (Alan Bourne)

3. Crwbin (Alex McGee)

4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen

5. Briton Ferry

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: John Glyn Jones

1. Cross Keys (Sion Rhys Jones)

2. Royal Oakeley (Paul Wilson)

3. Ogmore Valley Silver (Danny Stone)