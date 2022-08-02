NYBBS put principals in place

The principal players of the three National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland have been chosen in Strathallan.

The youngsters of the three National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland are currently enjoying themselves at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

Under the direction of Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse they are performing a wide range of repertoire, and following a series of auditions, they have selected the principal players for each band.

Childrens' Band:

Cornet: Lewis Miller

Flugelhorn: Cara McFadzean

Horn: Izzi Stirling

Baritone: David Orr

Euphonium: Malcolm Ormrod

Trombone: Iris Deane

Bass: Xander Kerr

Percussion: Oscar Platt

Reserve Band:

Soprano: Gus Paton

Cornet: Kerem Tekcan

Flugelhorn: Katie Livingstone

Horn: Andrea Crumlish

Baritone: Aidan Miller

Euphonium: John Oliver

Trombone: Shaun Pyman

Bass trombone: Vinnie Brown

Bass: Libby Hamilton

Percussion: Louise Andrews

Senior Band:

Cornet: Calum Blair

Flugelhorn: Rona Campbell

Horn: Andrew McMillan

Baritone: Charlie Boax

Euphonium: Angus Ritchie

Trombone: Anna Biggart

Bass trombone: Mark Gammon

Bass: Eb Thomas Barnett and Bb Adam Riddiough

Percussion: Daniel Patterson