NYBBS put principals in place

The youngsters of the three National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland are currently enjoying themselves at Strathallan School in Perthshire.
Under the direction of Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse they are performing a wide range of repertoire, and following a series of auditions, they have selected the principal players for each band.
Childrens' Band:
Cornet: Lewis Miller
Flugelhorn: Cara McFadzean
Horn: Izzi Stirling
Baritone: David Orr
Euphonium: Malcolm Ormrod
Trombone: Iris Deane
Bass: Xander Kerr
Percussion: Oscar Platt
Reserve Band:
Soprano: Gus Paton
Cornet: Kerem Tekcan
Flugelhorn: Katie Livingstone
Horn: Andrea Crumlish
Baritone: Aidan Miller
Euphonium: John Oliver
Trombone: Shaun Pyman
Bass trombone: Vinnie Brown
Bass: Libby Hamilton
Percussion: Louise Andrews
Senior Band:
Cornet: Calum Blair
Flugelhorn: Rona Campbell
Horn: Andrew McMillan
Baritone: Charlie Boax
Euphonium: Angus Ritchie
Trombone: Anna Biggart
Bass trombone: Mark Gammon
Bass: Eb Thomas Barnett and Bb Adam Riddiough
Percussion: Daniel Patterson