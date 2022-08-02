                 

Norwegian's enjoy colourful Summer Courses

There are Summer Courses taking place across Norway — catering from the Green shoots of youth to the slightly greyer experience of older heads...

Norway
  The courses take place around the different regions of Norway

Tuesday, 02 August 2022

        

It's not only in the UK that brass band players are enjoying summer courses at present.

The Norwegian Band Federation (NMF) has organised events in all eight regions of the country, with participants enjoying music making at different campus venues over a period of four to eight days.

Colour coded

The wind and brass courses usually cater for players aged 10-19, with groups divided into Yellow, Red, Blue and Black ensembles dependent on age and experience.

At some venues however there are Green ensembles for the very youngest participants and even Grey groups — for those a little older then the norm!

In 2022, NMF welcomed over 2500 participants with the tutors coming from professional performers and teachers with some courses also expanded to include international teaching resources.

Fully booked

The current Black course organised in the Rogaland region around Stavanger is fully booked with 125 players.

It is being held at the Lundheim Folk High School in rural Moi in far south of the area with delegates enjoying a full curriculum consisting of group rehearsals and instruction, ensemble playing, clinics, masterclasses, individual tuition and own choice subjects — from music theory to yoga and even an introduction to the Welsh language. The week concludes with an open concert in Stavanger Concert Hall.

In 2022, NMF welcomed over 2500 participants with the tutors coming from professional performers and teachers with some courses also expanded to include international teaching resources4BR

Expertise

Musical staff at Moi this year consists of Course Music Director Bjørn Breistein, alongside Reid Gilje. Tutors include flautist, Kristin Hammerseth, clarinet player Maren Emilie Vignes, saxophonist, Vidar Kenneth Johansen and pianist Ida Mo Schanche.

Brass and percussion tutors include Arfon Owen, Ã…ge Ã˜strem, Odin Hagen, Karianne FlÃ¥tene Nilssen, Per Illguth, Ã˜yvind Grong and Torbjørn Dahl.

        

