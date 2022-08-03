Brabbins leads musical principals at Taunton

The conductor of English National Opera is in Taunton preparing the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain for its 70th anniversary concert.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently enjoying working under the baton of Martyn Brabbins, Music Director of English National Opera.

Paces

The young players are also being put through their paces and gaining inspiration from a team of tutors and special guests — including trumpet star Louis Dowdeswell and guest artist, soprano singer Nardus Williams.

Nardus was nominated for The Times 'Breakthrough Award' in 2022 and has gained widespread critical acclaim for her performances with English National Opera. In 2022/23 she will perform at Glyndebourne and the Wigmore Hall as well as with Opera de Rouen Normandie and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Principal players

The principal positions in the band this year have gone to Megan Newbery (principal cornet); James Gray (soprano); Phoebe Mallinson (flugel); Daniel Marsh (horn); Imogen Fewster (baritone); Harry Stubbs (euphonium); Adam Warburton (trombone); Marek Werner (bass trombone); Henry Kay (Eb tuba); Nathaniel Wardroper-Hughes (Bb tuba) and Jordan Ashman (percussion).

Interspersed between rehearsals for the forthcoming 70th anniversary concert at the Royal College of Music in London on Saturday evening (6th August — 7.00pm) featuring the world premiere of Peter Graham's latest major work, 'Hyperlink', a number of players battled for honours in the Katie Ogden Competition and for the Mortimer Solo Prize.

Mortimer Prize

Those who took part were Phoebe Mallinson (flugel); Megan Newbery (cornet); Harry Porthouse (cornet); Bethan Spragg (piano); Imogen Fewster (baritone); Adam Warburton (trombone); Jordan Ashman — (percussion); Daniel Marsh (horn) and Nathaniel Wardroper-Hughes (Bb tuba).

The Mortimer Junior Award went to Phoebe Mallinson, with Jordan Ashman taking the overall Mortimer Award honours.