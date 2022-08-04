Cory ready for South Korean tour

Cory looks to add to its global appeal with its forthcoming trip to South Korea.

The Cory Band will look to extend its global appeal in the coming weeks with their visit to South Korea.

It is the latest passport stamp to a touring CV that in recent years has included trips to Australia and the USA on two occasions under the baton of Philip Harper.

Musical first

This though is understood to be the first ever visit of a band to South Korea and will see them give six concert performances.

They will depart for a week of musical adventure from Heathrow on Saturday 6th August, arriving in Jeju where they will perform four concerts in five days as part of its renowned International Wind Ensemble Festival.

They will also travel to the South Korean capital Seoul, where they will perform twice, including an exciting collaboration with the Korean based Artenium Brass Band and Musical Director Sung-Hyun Yoon. Six players will also perform in a one off special performance event.

Applaud

Speaking about the trip, Cory spokesperson Neil Blockley said: "We originally agreed to perform in Jeju 2020 thanks to their artistic director at the time and fellow Besson artist Steven Mead.

We are really grateful that the invitation has remained open despite the turbulent two years that we have all faced."

He added: "Making arrangements for a tour such as this is a massive undertaking. However, the ongoing global impact of Covid still provides some uncertainty so the ambition of the organisers in Korea should be applauded and we very much look forward to entertaining the audiences there."

Support

In addition to the Korean support, Cory has thanked the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and Celtic English Academy who are headline tour sponsorships.

Speaking about the link, Yen Curran, Head of Digital & Brand RWCMD commented: "We are delighted to be sponsoring Cory Band on their very first trip to South Korea. It's amazing to think that many more people will get the opportunity to enjoy their wonderful talents. We wish them the very best of luck."

The Celtic English Academy caters for over 1000 students from 50 countries who learn English from their base in Cardiff.

Partners

Neil Blockley also revealed that World of Sound and Wright & Round are partners for the tour, with agreement gained for some of the Cory concerts to be featured on wobplay.com in the near future.

Speaking about the support, MD Philip Harper said: "We would like to thank all our partners who are joining us for this special tour and as always recognise the commitment and ongoing support from Besson Musical Instruments."

He added: "I'm thrilled to be taking the band to this part of the world for the very first time.

East Asia is very special to me having previously lived in Japan, and to visit this part of the world with Cory has been an aspiration of mine since I came to the band 10 years ago.

It's going to be a privilege to perform for new audiences and we are delighted to work with the organisers at Jeju and Artenium Brass Band in the planning of these concerts and can't wait for the band finally to be on stage over there and get the audience reaction."

Updates

Keep up to date with regular tour updates on the band's social channels and website at: www.coryband.com