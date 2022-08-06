Interview with Phoebe Mallinson and Jordan Ashman

We catch up with two of the young stars of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain as they prepare to perform with the band at its 70th anniversary concert in London this evening.

The National Youth Band of Great Britain will be in London today (Saturday 6th August) for its 70th anniversary celebration concert which takes place at the Royal College of Music in starting at 7.00pm

It brings to a close a wonderful week of music making for the 72 youngsters who have thoroughly enjoyed working under the baton of Martyn Brabbins and Anna Beresford as the team of tutors.

We caught up with two of the leading performers on the course in 16 year old Phoebe Mallinson and 18 year old Jordan Ashman.

Phoebe studies at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester and also plays flugel horn for BD1 Brass in Yorkshire, whilst percussionist Jordan Ashman is 18 and has played with the likes GUS and the multi award winning Youth Brass 2000.

The talented duo also claimed the prestigious Mortimer Junior Award and Mortimer Award Solo prizes on the courses.