New addition to Friary ranks

Sam Noden is the latest addition to the line-up at Friary Brass.

The Friary Band has welcomed the arrival of Sam Noden, solo euphonium with the Band of the RAF Regiment to add further strength to their section headed by Chris Straker.

With an extensive banding career and includes a CV of the Royal Northern College of Music, Dobcross, VBS Poynton and Regent Brass, Sam covered for Covid-struck player Mike Trumble at the Grand Shield in May and has now joined the band.

Sam also joined the RAF during the pandemic and has already been involved in a number of high-profile events, including the funeral ceremony for HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, and most recently, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Parade.

Special

"Joining a band such as Friary feels so special to me,"Sam said.

"Looking at results that Friary has achieved over the past few years I know that they are is one of the best, not only in London & Southern Counties, but also the country. I'm looking forward to all the challenges that will come."