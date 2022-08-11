                 

News

Brass Bands to play part in Classic royal celebration

Fulham Brass and East London Brass have been chosen by Classic FM to provide a musical celebration for Her Majesty the Queen.

fULAHM
  Fulham Brass his one of the seven ensembles chosen

Thursday, 11 August 2022

        

Two London based brass bands have been chosen to play their part in 'Britain's Big Platinum Performance' to help celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Classic FM's 30th birthday.

Celebratory work

In association with the Making Music organisation, the popular classical music station has specially recorded seven successful ensembles to mark each decade of the monarch's reign, with Fulham Brass and East London Brass each chosen to perform a celebratory work which will be gifted to The Queen.

Also chosen were a flute band from Scotland, a male voice choir from Wales, a symphonic wind ensemble from Birmingham, a brass quintet of former Royal Birmingham Conservatoire students, and a Manchester based chamber orchestra.

Numerous musical groups from brass and wind orchestras to choral and chamber ensembles submitted recordings to be considered for the project, which were then judged on musicality and repertoire by a panel that included Classic FM presenter Myleene Klass, composers Debbie Wiseman and Paul Mealor, conductor Ken Burton and well known freelance brass musician Carol Jarvis.

Very happy

Fulham Brass performed 'Fanfare & National Anthem' — the first part, an original fanfare written by former London Symphony Orchestra principal trombone, Dudley Bright, and the second, a new arrangement of the National Anthem by Lance Corporal Gareth Trott, a member of the band and a musician in the British Army.

Speaking about the success, MD John Ward told 4BR: "We're proud to have been chosen by Classic FM and very happy to play our part in this year of celebration.

We always want to represent brass banding in the best way possible and the opportunity to do it in this way is special for us."

We're proud to have been chosen by Classic FM and very happy to play our part in this year of celebrationFulham Brass MD, John Ward

Huge amount

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for East London Brass who are conducted by Jayne Murrill told Classic FM: "Winning this means a huge amount to us, as a community of amateur musicians.

Brass bands up and down the country and around the world are making incredible music, innovating and pushing boundaries constantly. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase that."

Classic FM has already featured the recording which is sure to be heard many more times in the coming months.

        

