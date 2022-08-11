National Youth band opens composition competition

The NYBBGB has launched its Composition Competition with the winning entry being performed on the 2023 Summer Course.

Young composers are invited to take part in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Composition Competition.

Entries are now invited for an initiative that aims to encourage new talent through the composition of a new work for brass band of up to 5 minutes in duration.

The closing date is 31st December.

Very important

Speaking about the new competition, CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "A supply of new music is critical to any ensemble, so supporting contemporary composers, particularly young composers, is very important to us.

We are looking for a piece that is innovative, reflects our commitment to inclusivity, and has broad brass band appeal."

Guidance

Giving his insight to what is being looked for, Director of Artistic Planning Dr Robert Childs added: "This initiative is very exciting. My advice to composers is simple: Work to the time limit and carefully read the guidance on our website."

Six works will be selected by Dr. Childs to go into the final round in January 2023. Joining him on the final panel will be Sarah Ionnades, the Youth Band's Guest Conductor for summer 2023, and composer Dorothy Gates.

The winner will receive a £1,000 prize, with the work being performed by the NYBBGB under Sarah Ionnades on the summer course together with an offer from Prima Vista Musikk to also publish the work. The runner up will receive £250.

The winner will receive a £1,000 prize, with the work being performed by the NYBBGB under Sarah Ionnades on the summer course together with an offer from Prima Vista Musikk to also publish the work 4BR

Advertisement

Find out more

Criteria for entry is outlined in the rules on the NYBBGB website.

Participants must be aged between 20 to 30. The work is up to 5 minutes in duration, has mass brass band appeal and is technically complex enough for the NYBBGB to perform.

Further information

More information and how to enter the competition can be found at: www.nybbgb.org.uk/composers-competition-2022