                 

*
banner

News

2022 Bolsover Festival of Brass draws released

There will be plenty of great entertainment on offer for a worldwide audience to enjoy as the draws for the Bolsover Festival of Brass are announced.

BOLSOVER fESTIVAL OF bRASS
  The contest will be broadcast worldwide

Sunday, 07 August 2022

        

The draws for the Bolsover Festival of Brass contest have been released by the organisers.

There will be 42 performances for the adjudicators and audiences both at the Shirebrook Academy in Derbyshire plus worldwide thanks to the live on-line broadcast which is supported by Warwick Music Group.

Time and place

The event takes place on Saturday 1st (Third and Fourth Sections) and Sunday 2nd October (Championship, First and Second), with a generous prize fund and with the connection for the leading qualifying band in the Championship Section to gain an invitation to the British Open Spring Festival.

For further details go to: https://bolsoverfestivals.com/

Tickets are available on the day on the door and are £10 Adult and £8 Concessions (under 16 and over 60). Free entry for children under 5.

Saturday 1st October:

Fourth Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 12.00 noon
Results: 2.45pm approx

1. Whitwell (Rob Deakin) — 12.00 noon
2. Matlock (Chris Banks) — 12.30pm
3. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt) — 1.00pm
4. Syston Band (Colin Jones) — 1.30pm
5. Littleborough Brass (Ashley Higgins) — 2.00pm


Third Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 3.30pm
Results: 6.15pm approx

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Alan Widdop) — 3.30pm
2. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell) — 4.00pm
3. Rode Hall Silver (Neil Butler) — 4.30pm
4. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellows) — 5.00pm
5. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sam Johnston) — 5.30pm


Sunday 2nd October:

Second Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: David Hirst
Start: 9.30am
Results: 11.45am approx

1. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Ben Hewlett-Davies) — 9.30am
2. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher) — 10.00am
3. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates) — 10.30am
4. Kippax (Stephen Tighe) — 11.00am


First Section:

Theatre
Adjudicator: Roger Webster
Start: 12.15pm
Results: 6.30pm

1. Old Silkstone (George Newbould) — 12.15pm
2. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 12.45pm
3. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 1.15pm
4. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt) — 1.45pm
5. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea) — 2.15pm
6. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 2.45pm
7. Freckleton (Matt Shaw) — 3.15pm
8. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford) — 3.45pm
9. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 4.15pm
10. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell) — 4.45pm
11. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 5.15pm
12. York Railway Institute (David Lancaster) — 5.45pm


Championship Section:

Sports Hall
Adjudicator: Alan Morrison
Start: 10.00am
Results: Approx 7.00pm

1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty) — 10.00am
2. Newstead Brass (Jim Davies) — 10.30am
3. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 11.00am
4. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt Cooper) — 11.30am
5. Enderby (Stephen Phillips) — Noon
6. Chapeltown Silver Band (Colum O'Shea) — 12.30am
7. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 1.00pm

Break

8. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch) — 2.00pm
9. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 2.30pm
10. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 3.00pm
11. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff) — 3.30pm
12. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 4.00pm
13. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall) — 4.30pm
14. Harrogate (Andrew Baker) — 5.00pm
15. Freckleton (Matt Shaw) — 5.30pm
16. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield) — 6.00pm

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbca

Conductors' Association offers baton help

August 13 • A new conducting workshop and the setting up of a member directory are the latest benefits for being part of the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

Sage

Judges announced for Brass in Concert

August 13 • Widespread musical experience will compare and contrast the competing bands at Brass in Concert later this year.

Black Dyke Band

Thousands of 'em...

August 13 • Black Dyke take to the stage with Paloma Faith and Seasick Steve to entertain a crowd of 10,0000 at Glastonbury.

BBE Training

BBE announces training and networking schedule

August 13 • There is an extensive schedule of training and networking events that can be accessed by bands this Autumn from Brass Bands England.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Blidworth Welfare Band

August 13 • Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and 1st place at Buxton Contest we are now looking for a new enthusiastic MD who can progress the band further through contests and concerts.

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band, with vacancies for SOLO CORNET and Eb BASS. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (YO61 3DB). . .

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band. Our present MD Alistair Shipman is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top