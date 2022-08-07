2022 Bolsover Festival of Brass draws released

There will be plenty of great entertainment on offer for a worldwide audience to enjoy as the draws for the Bolsover Festival of Brass are announced.

The draws for the Bolsover Festival of Brass contest have been released by the organisers.

There will be 42 performances for the adjudicators and audiences both at the Shirebrook Academy in Derbyshire plus worldwide thanks to the live on-line broadcast which is supported by Warwick Music Group.

Time and place

The event takes place on Saturday 1st (Third and Fourth Sections) and Sunday 2nd October (Championship, First and Second), with a generous prize fund and with the connection for the leading qualifying band in the Championship Section to gain an invitation to the British Open Spring Festival.

For further details go to: https://bolsoverfestivals.com/

Tickets are available on the day on the door and are £10 Adult and £8 Concessions (under 16 and over 60). Free entry for children under 5.

Saturday 1st October:

Fourth Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

Start: 12.00 noon

Results: 2.45pm approx

1. Whitwell (Rob Deakin) — 12.00 noon

2. Matlock (Chris Banks) — 12.30pm

3. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt) — 1.00pm

4. Syston Band (Colin Jones) — 1.30pm

5. Littleborough Brass (Ashley Higgins) — 2.00pm





Third Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

Start: 3.30pm

Results: 6.15pm approx

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Alan Widdop) — 3.30pm

2. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell) — 4.00pm

3. Rode Hall Silver (Neil Butler) — 4.30pm

4. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellows) — 5.00pm

5. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sam Johnston) — 5.30pm





Sunday 2nd October:

Second Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: David Hirst

Start: 9.30am

Results: 11.45am approx

1. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Ben Hewlett-Davies) — 9.30am

2. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher) — 10.00am

3. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates) — 10.30am

4. Kippax (Stephen Tighe) — 11.00am





First Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: Roger Webster

Start: 12.15pm

Results: 6.30pm

1. Old Silkstone (George Newbould) — 12.15pm

2. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 12.45pm

3. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 1.15pm

4. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt) — 1.45pm

5. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea) — 2.15pm

6. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 2.45pm

7. Freckleton (Matt Shaw) — 3.15pm

8. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford) — 3.45pm

9. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 4.15pm

10. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell) — 4.45pm

11. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 5.15pm

12. York Railway Institute (David Lancaster) — 5.45pm





Championship Section:

Sports Hall

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

Start: 10.00am

Results: Approx 7.00pm

1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty) — 10.00am

2. Newstead Brass (Jim Davies) — 10.30am

3. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 11.00am

4. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt Cooper) — 11.30am

5. Enderby (Stephen Phillips) — Noon

6. Chapeltown Silver Band (Colum O'Shea) — 12.30am

7. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 1.00pm

Break

8. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch) — 2.00pm

9. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 2.30pm

10. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 3.00pm

11. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff) — 3.30pm

12. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 4.00pm

13. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall) — 4.30pm

14. Harrogate (Andrew Baker) — 5.00pm

15. Freckleton (Matt Shaw) — 5.30pm

16. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield) — 6.00pm