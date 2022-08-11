                 

Greenfield to help lead new era at Oldham FC

Thursday, 11 August 2022

        

The Greenfield Band will lend their musical support to the launch of a new, and hopefully successful era at Oldham Athletic Football Club this weekend.

It follows the takeover of the club by entrepreneur and businessman Frank Rothwell and his family, which has reportedly put in over £12 million of funding to reinvigorate their fortunes.

Excitement

Such has been the excitement generated by his involvement that over 3,700 season tickets have been sold.

Frank is also a supporter of the banding movement through his association as Chairman of the Greenfield Whit Friday contest, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.

Fund raiser

A remarkable fund raiser for a number charitable causes, the team will open their home campaign of the season aided by the sound of the band, who Frank is reported to have asked to play 'so loud that supporters at the back of the procession can hear and the ladies in the maternity wards at the Royal Oldham Hospital will be distracted from their labours, wishing they could join in!'.

The band will lead a procession to the ground also undertake a short concert with local singer Maddison Peacock singing the National Anthem.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Frank Rothwell said: "My family have been looking for something to invest in for quite a while."

        

