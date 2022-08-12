                 

*
banner

News

Party time at Brass in Concert

This year's Brass in Concert Championship will be rounded off with a late Saturday night party for players and supporters alike...

Brass in Concert
  The party will be headlined by Backstage Brass

Friday, 12 August 2022

        

The organisers of the Brass in Concert Championship have announced that this year's event will close with a special party for players and audience members alike.

The competition organised in partnership with Brass Bands England will be held on Saturday 19th November at Sage Gateshead in association with Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass, and follows on the success of the concept that was used to round off this year's European Championships in Birmingham.

Party

The 'Brass in Concert Party' will commence immediately after the conclusion of the results.

All players and ticket holders will have the opportunity to stay in the concourse area of Sage Gateshead for entertainment provided by Backstage Brass, who will perform a brilliant range of classic and modern pop tunes until the late evening, with last orders at 11.30pm.

Backstage Brass headlined at the Butlin's Brass Band Festival in January this year.

Players from competing bands will also be able to gain free access to the results ceremony.

In addition to the 12 elite level competitors, the programme of events this year will include a performance from Houghton Area Youth Brass Band, which will take place as people arrive at the venue from 10.00am.

Entry to the hall for the event starts at 10.30am for the 11.00am start.

The party following the European Championship in Birmingham was a fantastic way to end a great occasion and we are confident this will be the sameBrass in Concert

Great occasion

Speaking on behalf of Brass in Concert, CEO Nigel Stevens told 4BR: "The party following the European Championship in Birmingham was a fantastic way to end a great occasion, and we are confident this will be the same.

It's a thank you to the competitors and audience and hope that as many as possible will be able to stay with us throughout the Saturday evening."

Ticket sales

General ticket sales for the Brass in Concert Championship are now open on the Sage Gateshead website at: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/45th-brass-in-concert-championship/

Further information on the event, including the order of play, can also be found on the Brass in Concert website at: https://brassinconcert.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbca

Conductors' Association offers baton help

August 13 • A new conducting workshop and the setting up of a member directory are the latest benefits for being part of the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

Sage

Judges announced for Brass in Concert

August 13 • Widespread musical experience will compare and contrast the competing bands at Brass in Concert later this year.

Black Dyke Band

Thousands of 'em...

August 13 • Black Dyke take to the stage with Paloma Faith and Seasick Steve to entertain a crowd of 10,0000 at Glastonbury.

BBE Training

BBE announces training and networking schedule

August 13 • There is an extensive schedule of training and networking events that can be accessed by bands this Autumn from Brass Bands England.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Blidworth Welfare Band

August 13 • Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and 1st place at Buxton Contest we are now looking for a new enthusiastic MD who can progress the band further through contests and concerts.

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band, with vacancies for SOLO CORNET and Eb BASS. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (YO61 3DB). . .

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band. Our present MD Alistair Shipman is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York

Pro Cards »

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top