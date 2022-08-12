Party time at Brass in Concert

This year's Brass in Concert Championship will be rounded off with a late Saturday night party for players and supporters alike...

The organisers of the Brass in Concert Championship have announced that this year's event will close with a special party for players and audience members alike.

The competition organised in partnership with Brass Bands England will be held on Saturday 19th November at Sage Gateshead in association with Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass, and follows on the success of the concept that was used to round off this year's European Championships in Birmingham.

Party

The 'Brass in Concert Party' will commence immediately after the conclusion of the results.

All players and ticket holders will have the opportunity to stay in the concourse area of Sage Gateshead for entertainment provided by Backstage Brass, who will perform a brilliant range of classic and modern pop tunes until the late evening, with last orders at 11.30pm.

Backstage Brass headlined at the Butlin's Brass Band Festival in January this year.

Players from competing bands will also be able to gain free access to the results ceremony.

In addition to the 12 elite level competitors, the programme of events this year will include a performance from Houghton Area Youth Brass Band, which will take place as people arrive at the venue from 10.00am.

Entry to the hall for the event starts at 10.30am for the 11.00am start.

The party following the European Championship in Birmingham was a fantastic way to end a great occasion and we are confident this will be the same Brass in Concert

Advertisement

Great occasion

Speaking on behalf of Brass in Concert, CEO Nigel Stevens told 4BR: "The party following the European Championship in Birmingham was a fantastic way to end a great occasion, and we are confident this will be the same.

It's a thank you to the competitors and audience and hope that as many as possible will be able to stay with us throughout the Saturday evening."

Ticket sales

General ticket sales for the Brass in Concert Championship are now open on the Sage Gateshead website at: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/45th-brass-in-concert-championship/

Further information on the event, including the order of play, can also be found on the Brass in Concert website at: https://brassinconcert.com/